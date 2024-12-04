A Missouri legislator is leading an effort to ban the use of cell phones at schools. State Representative Kathy Steinhoff has prefilled legislation that would prevent students from using cell phones during school hours. Fox 2 is reporting that HB 306 would require both public and charter schools to adopt written policies on the use of cell phones, although there would be exceptions for emergencies and that a recent poll conducted STL University finds that a majority of Missourians would support the policy, and that the Pew Research Center found that nearly 3 out of every 4 high school teachers find cell phone use by students to be problematic. Steinhoff says she will formally introduce the legislation when MO’s legislative session begins in January. Steve Potter, KTRS News.