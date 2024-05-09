Mother’s Day is Sunday, andt it’s not too late to make plans to celebrate. There are a lot of options this weekend to show mom some love…. There’s a musical Mothers Day Jazz brunch at Hotel St.Louis, A Mothers Day yoga and beauty class at Tower Grove Park, a Moms candle making class in Florrisant, and moms can ride the 200’ STL Wheel for free on Sunday at Union Station. And the popular Laumeier Annual Art Fair this weekend is another event popular with moms.. If your looking for gifts, you’ll find one-of-a-kind handmade artwork from up to 150 artists from STL and across the country and activities for the whole family. There’s also lots of food options and entertainment including live music. The 3-day annual Art Fair is more than a fun Mothers Day event, funds raised there over the weekend support the non-profit that operats in partnership with STL County Parks. Laumeier Sculpture Park is located on Rott Road near Interstates 270 and 44. Steve Potter, KTRS News.