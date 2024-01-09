Next week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will launch a new campaign identifying the leading causes of death in the state. The campaign is designed to educate Missourians about the risk factors associated with the leading causes of death, answer commonly asked questions, and to help empower the public to make positive changes to their overall health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MO has one of the highest rates of death caused by heart disease, chronic lower respiratory disease, and kidney disease in the country. Beginning this month the Dept. Is launching their Big Risk Campaign with commercials, multi media advertising and influencer marketing. You can find out more about MO’s leading chronic diseases and how to fight them at healthylivingMO.com. The message: simple changes can lead to a longer life. Steve Potter, KTRS News.