St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A suspect is hospitalized after being hit by police cruiser.

Just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis Metropolitan Police broadcast the details of a carjacking that occurred in the 500 block of Clara. The stolen vehicle was spotted a few minutes later in North County. County Detectives attempted a traffic stop, but the occupants began firing a gun, prompting detectives to return fire.

The suspects eventually lost control and crashed into the drive-thru menu at the Lee’s Chicken in the 7200 block of Natural Bridge. The driver, while attempting to flee on foot, ran in front of a police car and was hit.

The 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. A 16 and a 17-year-old were taken into custody.