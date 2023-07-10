CHICAGO – Steven Matz has had a season to forget. After a stint in the bullpen, Matz’s start against the White Sox netted 9 K’s in 5 and 1/3 innings. The Birds did have to rally to get the win heading into the All-Star break. Alec Burleson tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI fielders choice to plate Nolan Gorman. Despite his struggles, Paul DeJong doubled to left field to give the Cardinals the 4-3 lead for good. Heading into the All-Star break in Seattle, Nolan Arenado will be representing St. Louis as the 3rd Base starter and the team sits at 38-52 11.5 games back in the NL Central.