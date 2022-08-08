ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals outlast the New York Yankees 12-9 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep.

St. Louis won its season-high seventh straight in a slugfest that took 4 hours, 25 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in the majors this season.

DJ LeMahieu homered and Aaron Judge had four RBIs for the AL-leading Yankees, who have lost five in a row. It’s their worst skid since a seven-game slide last September.

St. Louis (60-48) moved a season-best 12 games over .500 with its first regular-season series sweep of the Yankees. The surging Cardinals are two games ahead of second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

St. Louis became the first team to sweep the Yankees in a series of at least three games this year. Atlanta and the New York Mets are the only clubs in the majors to avoid that fate so far.

Frankie Montas struggled in his Yankees debut. New York manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake were ejected.

St. Louis went 6-0 on its first homestand sweep of six games or more since September 2013.

Chris Stratton (6-4) won in relief and Ryan Helsley earned his 11th save. Albert Abreu (2-1) took the loss.