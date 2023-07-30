The St. Louis Cardinals announced this afternoon that they have acquired minor league right-handed pitchers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks.

Robberse, who pitched in the MLB Futures Game earlier this month, is a 21-year-old from Zeist, Netherlands who was signed by the Blue Jays in July of 2019.

The 6-1, 185-pound righty has started 18 games this season for New Hampshire (AA), going 3-5 with a 4.06 ERA in 88.2 innings pitched while posting a 1.17 WHIP (10th in all of Double-A) and striking out 86.

Kloffenstein, 22, is a 6-5, 243-pound right-hander from Magnolia, Texas who was the Blue Jays 3rd round draft choice in 2018.

Kloffenstein (pronounced KLOF-ehn-steen) has made 17 starts this season for the Fisher Cats at New Hampshire, going 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA (6th in all of Double-A) in 89.0 innings of work. He’s struck out 105 this season and had one complete game effort.

Both Robberse and Kloffentstein will be assigned to the Memphis (AAA) roster.

Hicks, 26, was drafted by St. Louis in 2015 and was 1-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 8 saves this season in 40 games. He will become a free-agent following the 2023 season.