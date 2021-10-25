ST. LOUIS, MO. – October 25, 2021 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced this morning that they have named Oliver “Oli” Marmol as the team’s manager, the 51st field manager in franchise history, and at age 35, the youngest since Marty Marion who piloted the team at age 34 in 1951. Marmol served as the Cardinals bench coach the past three seasons (2019-21), and was the team’s first base coach from 2017-18.

“We are extremely pleased to name Oliver “Oli” Marmol as our new manager,” stated Cardinals’ Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt, Jr. “Oli is a career member of the Cardinals organization, and someone who has built excellent working relationships with our players, coaches and staff members at all levels. We believe that he possesses strong managerial skills that will allow for the continued success of our team.”

Oli, who was born in New Jersey, and is of Dominican descent, becomes only the second minority to manage the Cardinals and the first since Cuban-born Mike González did so for parts of the 1938 and 1940 seasons.

“The entire organization felt that it was important to try and maintain the success, progress, and momentum that was built over the course of 2021 season,” said Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “We are excited to have Oli helping us to further grow that effort as we move forward. Oli has always been someone that I knew would one day become a manager, and today I am pleased to join in introducing him as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals.”

Marmol spent five seasons (2012-16) managing in the Cardinals farm system, leading his teams to the postseason in four of those five seasons, including the New York-Penn League title in 2014 with State College. Marmol’s teams were a combined 268-225 (.544), posting league-best 48-win seasons in both 2013 and 2014 at State College.

In 2015, his first season managing at Palm Beach, the Cardinals reached the Florida State League’s (A) postseason for the first time since 2008 when Oli was serving as the Palm Beach second baseman.

Oli’s first managerial experience came in 2012 with Johnson City, leading the rookie-league Cardinals to a 39-28 mark and a playoff appearance. His first coaching position was as the hitting coach with the Gulf Coast League Cardinals in 2011.

Marmol, who was drafted (6th round) by the Cardinals in 2007 as an infielder out of the College of Charleston (S.C.), finished his four-year (2007-2010) professional playing career at Palm Beach of the Class A Florida State League. Oli was first drafted in 2004 by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla, but chose to attend college and did not sign.

Marmol was voted the recipient of the Cardinals organization’s prestigious George Kissell Award in 2013 for excellence in player development.

Oli, and his wife, Amber, have two daughters; Riley and Kylie.