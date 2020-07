The Cardinals announced on Saturday that Genesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sanchez tested positive for Covid-19. There are other tests still pending. This is the second day of Summer Camp for the Cardinals as part of MLB’s return to play plan.

A message from President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak:



"We did have two players test positive for COVID-19, Ricardo Sánchez and Génesis Cabrera. We also have a few tests pending and will know more tomorrow." — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 4, 2020