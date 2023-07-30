The St. Louis Cardinals announced this afternoon that they have acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby, left-handed pitcher John King and infielder Thomas Saggese from the Texas Rangers in exchange for pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton and International Signing Bonus Pool space.

Roby, 21, was the Rangers 3rd round draft choice in 2020 out of Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Fla. The 6-1, 185-pound Roby has made 10 starts for Frisco (AA) this season, going 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 46.1 innings pitched.

King, 28, has four seasons of major league experience, all with the Rangers. He was 7-5 with a 3.52 ERA out of the bullpen in 27 games in 2021 and owns a career mark of 10-10, 4.27 ERA in 87 games, all in relief.

Saggese, 21, was the Rangers 5th round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Carlsbad (Calif.) High School.

The 5-11, 175-pound right-handed hitting Saggese is batting .314 (6th in all of Double-A) with 15 HR’s, 78 RBI (3rd in AA) and a .894 OPS in 92 games for Frisco (AA) while playing second base, third base and shortstop.

Roby and Saggese will be assigned to the Springfield Cardinals (AA) club and King will report to St. Louis.