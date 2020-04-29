ST. LOUIS, Mo., April 29, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the following ticket refund policy for April and May games at Busch Stadium impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown:

SEASON TICKET HOLDERS (Full, Half and 27-Game Plans)

Season Ticket Holders will receive an account credit to be used on a future game. If a refund is desired, Season Ticket Holders should email seasonticketrefunds@cardinals.com or contact their personal Account Executive.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS & THEME TICKETS

Single-game and Theme Ticket buyers will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically credited back to the original credit card used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

10-GAME, 6-GAME & 5-GAME TICKET PACKS

Pack buyers will receive a pro-rated refund based on the number of impacted games within the pack. This refund will be automatically credited back to the original credit card used for purchase. Pack tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

ALL-INCLUSIVE & PARTY SUITE TICKETS

All-Inclusive and Party Suite ticket buyers of 20+ tickets will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their refund options. Buyers of 19 or fewer tickets will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically credited back to the original credit card used for purchase. All-Inclusive/Party tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

LUXURY SUITE TICKETS

Cardinals Luxury Suite holders will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their suite refund options.

CONSIGNMENT GROUP TICKETS (300+ Tickets)

Group Leader will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their specific group ticket refund options.

SMALL GROUP TICKETS (20-299 Tickets)

Small Group Ticket holders will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically credited back to the original credit card used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

CASH TICKET PURCHASES AT BUSCH STADIUM

Tickets purchased in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office with cash will need to be returned in order to receive a refund. Fans holding these tickets can utilize the printable refund form found at cardinals.com/refund to obtain a refund via mail.

STUBHUB & OTHER SECONDARY MARKET TICKET PURCHASES

Fans who purchased tickets on StubHub, or any other secondary ticket provider, should contact the provider’s customer service staff regarding their impacted game tickets. The Cardinals are not able to facilitate any ticket credits, exchanges or refunds for tickets not purchased directly through the Cardinals.

A list of impacted games are as follows:

April 2, 4-5 vs. Orioles May 4-6 vs. Padres

April 6-9 vs. Dodgers May 8-10 vs. Mets

April 20-22 vs. Reds May 18-21 vs. Braves

April 24-26 vs. Marlins May 22-24 vs. Diamondbacks

May 29-31 vs. Pirates

Fans can view all of our ticket refund information at cardinals.com/update. For any additional ticketing questions, fans are encouraged to contact us via email at tickets@cardinals.com or by calling 314.345.9000.