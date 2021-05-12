ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 11, 2021 – The St. Louis Cardinals organization announced that it has received approval from the City of St. Louis and the Health Department to increase capacity at Busch Stadium beginning Friday, May 21.

“As more of our residents make the choice to become vaccinated, in tandem with the Cardinals leadership’s efforts to have stadium-goers follow COVID-19 safety protocols, we believe more fans can be allowed into Busch Stadium without impacting the critical work our community has done to limit the spread of SARS-COV2,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “As the Cardinals take this latest step toward a new normal, we all must continue to comply with the city’s COVID-19 mitigation measures to continue efforts to reopen the economy in a safe and responsible manner.”

Seating pods will now be spaced a minimum of three feet apart in all directions, allowing Busch Stadium capacity to roughly double. Additional tickets to the May 21-23 weekend series vs. the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium are on sale now at cardinals.com or via phone at 314-345-9000, with tickets starting as low as $20. Ticket on-sale dates for June games will be determined and announced at a later date.

Additionally, the St. Louis Cardinals are partnering with the City of St. Louis to host a vaccination event inside the Cardinals Club at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, May 12 (9AM—4PM), Thursday, May 13 (9AM—4PM), and Friday, May 14 (9AM—1PM). Each individual who receives a vaccine at the event will receive a voucher good for two free tickets to a 2021 Cardinals game. Free parking will be offered in the Starr Lot located directly across the street from Gate 2, on the southwest side of Busch Stadium. Individuals can also ride Metrolink to the Stadium Station downtown to be dropped off directly across the street from the ballpark. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Individuals are asked to register in advance for the event at https://form.jotform.com/211295106818152 (link accessible via St. Louis Department of Health’s social media accounts @CityofSTLDOH). Individuals must enter through Gate 2 (Home Plate) for the event. The club plans to announce a similar vaccination effort in cooperation with St. Louis County at a later date.

“We are thankful for the guidance provided by Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office and Dr. Echols in helping us safely increase our capacity at Busch Stadium,” said Bill DeWitt III, Team President. “We are also proud to partner with the City of St. Louis in their effort to vaccinate more fans and encourage those who haven’t been vaccinated yet to come down to the ballpark, get your vaccine, and enjoy a Cardinals game on us later this year.”

“I am excited that Busch Stadium will now be able to welcome more Cardinals fans into Downtown St. Louis,” said City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “As we #ReopenSTL, I encourage our visitors from all over the region to support our businesses Downtown, and to do so with the health and safety of others in mind.”

To accommodate the increase of guests at the ballpark, gate times will open two hours before first pitch on Friday-Sunday games and one-and-a-half hours before first pitch on Monday-Thursday contests.

Policies and protocols that have been in place since the start of the season will remain to ensure the health and safety of fans, employees, and players in 2021, including:

· Socially-distanced seating : Guests will be seated in pods of four or less with a minimum distance of three feet between seating pods in all directions.

· Masks required : Masks are required at all times in all areas of the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless guests are actively eating and drinking.

· Mobile-only ticketing : All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry into the ballpark.

· Cashless transactions : Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made in the stadium are cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options. Debit cards are available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.

· Bags not permitted : To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags are not permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical bags, diaper bags with a child or clutches/wristlets not exceeding 6″ x 8″. All exceptions must enter via the designated Inspection Lane at each gate.