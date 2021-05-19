ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals will return to full capacity at Busch Stadium starting with a June 14 game against Miami. Only Texas among the 30 major league teams began this season at 100% after fans weren’t permitted last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta went to full capacity on May 7. Others making the move in-season are Arizona (May 25), Cincinnati (June 2). Washington (June 11), Philadelphia (June 12), Milwaukee (June 25) and Minnesota (July 5). The Yankees and Mets are allowed by New York State to go to 100% capacity starting Wednesday, but only for sections with vaccinated fans.