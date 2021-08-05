ST. LOUIS, Mo., August 4, 2021 – The St. Louis Cardinals, in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s league-wide release, today announced their 2022 regular season schedule. The Home Opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, against Pittsburgh as part of a six-game homestand featuring four games with the Pirates (April 7, 9-11) and two games versus the cross-state rival Kansas City Royals (April 12-13).

The Cardinals will open the 2022 season on the road with a three-game series at Pittsburgh beginning on Thursday, March 31, followed by a two-game series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs on April 4 and 6.

The Cardinals 20-game Interleague schedule features matchups with all five AL East opponents for the first time since the 2017 season. Highlighting those matchups are a three-game weekend series versus the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium on August 5-7 (their first series at Busch Stadium since 2014) and a three-game series with the visiting Baltimore Orioles on May 10-12 (first visit to St. Louis since 2003). St. Louis will travel to Tampa to play the Rays for three games on June 7-9 and to Boston for a weekend series against the Red Sox on June 17-19. The Interleague schedule also features a pair of two-game home-and-home series against the Toronto Blue Jays (May 23-24 at Busch Stadium & July 26-27 at Toronto) and Kansas City Royals (April 12-13 at Busch Stadium & May 3-4 at Kansas City).

Additional key home dates for the 2022 season include two weekend series versus the Chicago Cubs on June 24-26 and September 2-4. The Cubs will also visit for a three-game series on August 2-4 before the Yankees come to town. The club will host Pittsburgh for three games on September 30-October 2 to conclude the 2022 regular season.

The 2022 season will feature 26 home series and 26 road series, including 14 weekend series at Busch Stadium: April 7, 9-10 vs. Pittsburgh; April 28-May 1 vs. Arizona; May 13-15 vs. San Francisco; May 26-29 vs. Milwaukee; June 10-12 vs. Cincinnati; June 24-26 vs. Chicago Cubs; July 8-10 vs. Philadelphia; July 15-17 vs. Cincinnati; August 5-7 vs. New York Yankees; August 12-14 vs. Milwaukee; August 26-28 vs. Atlanta; September 2-4 vs. Chicago Cubs; September 16-18 vs. Cincinnati; and September 30-October 2 vs. Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play 50 of their 81 home games before the July 18-20 All-Star Break, playing 12 home games in April, 15 home games in May, 13 home games in June, 10 home games in July (all before the break), 15 home games in August, and 16 home games in September/October. The club is scheduled to host holiday games on Memorial Day (May 30 vs. San Diego) and Labor Day (September 5 vs. Washington).

The Cardinals longest homestand of the 2022 campaign consists of ten games over a 10-day span leading up to the All-Star Break on July 8-17 versus Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Cincinnati. Their longest road trip of the season comes on April 14-24, where they will play 10 games in 11 days against Milwaukee, Miami and Cincinnati. The team has a stretch that will see them play 30 games over 31 days June 17-July 17, including 17 consecutive games without a day off from July 1-17.

The Cardinals will make future announcements regarding games times, ticket pricing and ticket availability for the 2022 season. The complete 2022 regular season schedule follows below and can be viewed at cardinals.com/schedule.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 2022 HOME SCHEDULE

April 7, 9-11 vs. Pittsburgh* July 8-11 vs. Philadelphia*

April 12-13 vs. Kansas City July 12-14 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

April 25-27 vs. New York Mets July 15-17 vs. Cincinnati*

April 28-May 1 vs. Arizona*

May 10-12 vs. Baltimore August 2-4 vs. Chicago Cubs

May 13-15 vs. San Francisco* August 5-7 vs. New York Yankees*

May 23-24 vs. Toronto August 12-14 vs. Milwaukee*

May 26-29 vs. Milwaukee* August 16-18 vs. Colorado

May 30-June 1 vs. San Diego August 26-28 vs. Atlanta*

June 10-12 vs. Cincinnati* September 2-4 vs. Chicago Cubs*

June 13-15 vs. Pittsburgh September 5-8 vs. Washington

June 24-26 vs. Chicago Cubs* September 13-14 vs. Milwaukee

June 27-29 vs. Miami September 15-18 vs. Cincinnati*

Sept. 30-Oct. 2 vs.