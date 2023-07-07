A Florida man prosecutors say is affiliated with the Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as they tried to defend the U.S. Capitol. The sentencing in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack came Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors say Barry Ramey also tried to intimidate an FBI agent investigating Ramey before his arrest by anonymously calling the agent and reciting the agent’s home address. Ramey has been locked up since his April 2022 arrest. His lawyer said in court papers that her client understands “the gravity of his actions.”