San Francisco, CA (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Oakland are seeking to reassure the public that none of the passengers from a ship with at least 21 cases of the new coronavirus will be released into the public before undergoing a 14-day quarantine. The Grand Princess carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries is expected to dock in Oakland, in the east San Francisco Bay, on Monday. The governor says those who need acute medical care or hospitalization will come off first in a process that could take up to three days. Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the virus hit 21 on Sunday. As testing increased, the number of infections in the United States climbed above 500.