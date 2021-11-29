CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Metro East community leaders hope the federal infrastructure deal will help address decades of flooding and sewage problems. Officials in Cahokia Heights blame years of neglected sewer, water and road systems for the repeated problems. The Belleville News-Democrat reports that an estimated $38 million of work is needed. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth says Cahokia Heights and similarly sized communities were prioritized in the infrastructure package. Cahokia Heights Mayor Curtis McCall Sr. says he expects the city will be able to apply for a share of the money in spring 2022.