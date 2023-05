ST. LOUIS May 15th, 2023 – In St. Louis CITY SC loss against Chicago Fire, Caden Glover made his MLS debut. The youngest debut in CITY history, age 16. He went in the game in the 77th minute and played 13 minutes. Glover, a native of Columbia, Illinois played with CITY2 last season. Making 7 appearances including the friendly vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen.