(AP) Manufacturers are reconfiguring operations to help produce desperately needed medical gear. Wine and beer sellers are doing the same to ensure a steady supply of booze to the shelter-in-place crowd. The global outbreak of the coronavirus is changing the way businesses operate. Ford said Tuesday that it’s working with GE and 3M on masks. Orders for alcoholic beverages meant to be consumed outside of bars or restaurants spiked by 30% over the past four weeks at Constellation Brands, the maker of, among other things, Corona beer. Constellation is shifting operations to accommodate the millions of people sheltering at home.