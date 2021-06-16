ST. LOUIS, Mo., – The St. Louis Cardinals will open Busch Stadium for its first-ever Movie Night at
the Ballpark on Friday, July 9. The classic baseball movie, The Rookie, will be shown on the scoreboard beginning at 7:00
PM. Gates will open at 6:00 PM.
Standard and VIP Tickets for Movie Night at the Ballpark are on sale now. Each
ticket includes access to the Busch Stadium seats for movie viewing, a voucher for a free
hot dog and soft drink, and complimentary parking across from the ballpark in Stadium
Lot C. VIP ticketholders will have access to view the movie from the Busch Stadium
outfield and receive a Cardinals-branded picnic blanket. Standard tickets will be $25 for
adults and $45 for VIP adult tickets. Children ages 12 and under can be added to each adult
ticket for $15 per child. Children ages three and younger will not require a ticket.
Concessions will be available to purchase inside the ballpark. Wheeled vehicles
including strollers and wagons will not be allowed on the field with the exception of ADA
wheelchairs in dedication locations. Lawn chairs, stadium seats, stakes, umbrellas or any
other hole-causing items will not be permitted on the field. Outside food will not be
permitted and the current Busch Stadium bag policy will also be in effect for this event.
Tickets are available for purchase online, via phone at 314.345.9000, or at the Busch Stadium Box Office. To
purchase tickets or for more information, visit cardinals.com/movie.
