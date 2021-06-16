ST. LOUIS, Mo., – The St. Louis Cardinals will open Busch Stadium for its first-ever Movie Night at

the Ballpark on Friday, July 9. The classic baseball movie, The Rookie, will be shown on the scoreboard beginning at 7:00

PM. Gates will open at 6:00 PM.

Standard and VIP Tickets for Movie Night at the Ballpark are on sale now. Each

ticket includes access to the Busch Stadium seats for movie viewing, a voucher for a free

hot dog and soft drink, and complimentary parking across from the ballpark in Stadium

Lot C. VIP ticketholders will have access to view the movie from the Busch Stadium

outfield and receive a Cardinals-branded picnic blanket. Standard tickets will be $25 for

adults and $45 for VIP adult tickets. Children ages 12 and under can be added to each adult

ticket for $15 per child. Children ages three and younger will not require a ticket.

Concessions will be available to purchase inside the ballpark. Wheeled vehicles

including strollers and wagons will not be allowed on the field with the exception of ADA

wheelchairs in dedication locations. Lawn chairs, stadium seats, stakes, umbrellas or any

other hole-causing items will not be permitted on the field. Outside food will not be

permitted and the current Busch Stadium bag policy will also be in effect for this event.

Tickets are available for purchase online, via phone at 314.345.9000, or at the Busch Stadium Box Office. To

purchase tickets or for more information, visit cardinals.com/movie.