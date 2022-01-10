NEW YORK (AP) — New York City fire officials say a malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with smoke, killing 19 people. The victims of the Sunday morning fire included nine children. It’s the city’s deadliest blaze in three decades. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said firefighters found victims on every floor, many in cardiac and respiratory arrest. Some residents became trapped in their apartments by the smoke and had to wait out the blaze. Survivors told of fleeing in panic through darkened hallways, barely able to breathe. Mayor Eric Adams said firefighters had continued making rescues from the 19-story building even after their air supplies ran out.