A bridge over the Meramec River will be named this week after a St.Louis County Police Officer who was killed two years ago in the line of duty. It was Dec. 1st of 2021 that STL County Police Detective Antonio Valentine was rushing in an unmarked police car in Bellefontaine Neighbors to help other officers stop a car involved in a drug investigation, when the fleeing vehicle coming in the opposite direction on Chambers Road crossed the center lane and hit Valentines car head-on. The 42 year old died later that day at a hospital. Tomorrow (Thursday) the Telegraph Road bridge over the Meramec River will be named in his honor. A dedication ceremony will be held at the White Flag Church on Telegraph Road at 9AM.Valentine had been with the county police department since 2007. The father of four has also served in the U.S. Army, the National Guard, and the Air Force Reserve. Steve Potter, KTRS News.