St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Four St. Louis police officers are hospitalized after being shot in violent protests in downtown. According to Police Chief John Hayden, shortly before 12:30 A.M. Tuesday, 4 male officers were shot near the intersection of 16th and Olive. Two were shot in the leg, one in the foot, and one in the arm. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. All four were conscious and breathing.

It all began yesterday afternoon when protesters briefly shut down highway 40 near the Poplar Street Bridge yesterday afternoon. The situation escalated when protesters began to gather outside St. Louis Police Headquarters, before moving to 7-11 at the intersection of 17th and Pine. The convenience store was vandalized, looted, then set ablaze. Before St. Louis Firefighters could contain it, protesters began setting additional fires – one of which at the nearby Campbell House Museum.

Authorities say that gunfire is still present, and are urging you to avoid downtown St. Louis. The Missouri Highway Patrol and the National Guard are working to restore order.