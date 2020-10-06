St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A boy is recovering after being shot in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood.

Just after 12:30 P.M. Monday, officers responded to a call in the 6100 block of Alabama and found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy indicated that he was riding in a vehicle with two acquaintances when they stopped in the 6100 block of Idaho. That’s where the men pulled guns and demanded the boys’ money and phone.

While struggling to get the gun away from one of the suspects, the other one shot him. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The two suspects fled the scene in a dark SUV.