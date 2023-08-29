A Non-Profit organization that supports economic development in the Metro Area is urging the St.Louis County Council to support an expansion project at Lambert International Airport.Over 160 business and civic leaders, all part of Greater St.Louis Inc, have come out in support of The Boeing Company’s proposed expansion project. A letter released Monday and signed by 163 leaders of from major corporations, small businesses,educational institutions, and non-profits, states that in addition to bringing 500 new jobs and 1.8 billion dollars in investment, the proposal would create 155 million in new revenue that could be used for priority issues in St.Louis County. Greater STL CEO Jason Hall says approval of the expansion project would strengthen the areas manufacturing sector and ensure the competitiveness of Boeing in STL for decade to come.