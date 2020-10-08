St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis County Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered Wednesday in shallow water at a South County Quarry in the 10-thousand block of Lake Bluff Drive. The man has not been positively identified, but police believe there is a chance the man was a suspect involved in a September 24, 2020 incident in Affton. On that day, Police responded to a suspicious persons call from a business on Evergreen Industrial Drive. After 2 men were taken into custody for active warrants, another man fled on foot. The man was tracked to an area near the quarry, when it was determined the terrain was too dangerous to continue. The man was later reported missing by a relative. Contact the St. Louis County Police if you have any information.