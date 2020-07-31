St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating after a body is found in the Missouri River. According to county police, officers responded to a call just before 4 P.M. Thursday. The caller indicated an individual had been spotted in the water near the southwest point of Pelican Island. Upon arrival, officers working in tandem with the the St. Louis Fire Department located a deceased adult male in the water. The man’s death is being called ‘suspicious.’ The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.