SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Evander Kane scored 41 seconds into overtime and the San Jose Sharks ended a disappointing homestand on a high note by beating the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Monday night.

The Sharks had lost five of their first six games on their longest homestand of the season before rallying to beat the Blues.San Jose got a tying goal in the third period from Logan Couture and the winner from Kane off a feed from Erik Karlsson on a 2-on-1 rush.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored for San Jose, and Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves after getting starts in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The Blues won the first four games of their road trip before stumbling a bit at the end with overtime losses in Los Angeles and San Jose.

Niko Mikkola got his first career goal and Brayden Schenn also scored for St. Louis. Ville Husso made 17 saves.