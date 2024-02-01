Black History Month kicked off on Thursday, there are all kinds of activities planned.Through the end of February there are talks, presentations, exhibits, and other events designed to highlight the story of black society in America. In St.Louis, the celebration began with the Mayor and Aldermen holding a flag raising ceremony Thursday at City Hall. That evening, a program examining the history of black fashion was held at the MO History Museum, where another presentation about the Tuskegee Airmen of WWII will be held next Tuesday. On Feb. 25th there’s a 2 hour walking tour of the long-gone black neighborhoods of Mill Creek and Chesnut Valley that were bulldozed in the name of civic progress. The STL Public Library is hosting 151 events this month celebrating Black History from sing-a-longs to the musical Dream Girls …to an art-creating event highlighting five icons of the arts who lived in St.Louis. And Bellefontaine Cemetary is scheduling several Trolley Tours around it’s 314 acres, where you’ll hear stories about some of the people buried there and how they contributed to the culture of the STL region. These are just some of the many things going on this month that explore the past, present and future of the Black experience. Steve Potter, KTRS News.