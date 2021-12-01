BOISE, Idaho – Gibson Jimerson scored a team-high 21 points and Yuri Collins recorded the deciding basket in overtime as the Billikens rallied for an 86-82 overtime victory at Boise State on Tuesday night.

The win, SLU’s fourth straight, lifts its record to 7-1 on the year. Boise State dips to 3-4.

The Billikens were 30-for-34 from the foul line, which included 18-of-21 shooting from the stripe in the second half and overtime.

Jimerson’s 21 points, which tied a season high, came on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 8-of-8 from the foul line.

Collins finished with 15 points after not scoring in the first half. He scored the Billikens’ final points of overtime, including a driving layup with 30 seconds left that put Saint Louis up for good.

Fred Thatch Jr. contributed 12 points for the Bills.

Boise State came out hot at the outset and went on top 11-0 before a Terrence Hargrove Jr. trey gave SLU its first points of the contest.

The Billikens then slowly chipped away at the deficit. Back-to-back treys from Jordan Nesbitt and DeAndre Jones gave SLU its first lead of the game. The Billikens went into halftime leading 39-35.

There were 12 lead changes and six ties in a frantic second half. Boise State had chance to win in regulation, but SLU got a stop from Thatch to send the game into overtime.

Collins ended up scoring seven of his 15 points in overtime alone. Throw in a 7-of-8 performance from the free-throw line in the extra session, and it resulted in the Bills’ seventh win of the year.

The Billikens host UAB at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday night. Game time has been changed to 5:30 p.m. to not go head-to-head with the Billiken men’s soccer team’s NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship quarterfinal round matchup at Washington at 7 p.m. The men’s basketball game will be televised on Bally Sports Midwest and streamed on ESPN+.