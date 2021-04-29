WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declares “America is rising anew” as he calls for an expansion of federal programs to drive the economy past the coronavirus pandemic and broadly extend the social safety net on a scale not seen in decades. Biden’s first nationally televised address to Congress on Wednesday raised the stakes for his ability to sell his plans to voters of both parties, even if Republican lawmakers prove resistant. The Democratic president is following the speech by pushing his proposals in person, beginning in Georgia on Thursday and then on to Pennsylvania and Virginia in the days ahead.