WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in tight races in battleground states across the country. Biden picked up the first battleground state of the night, New Hampshire, a small prize that Trump had tried to wrest from the Democrats. But races were too early to call in the most fiercely contested _ and most valuable _ states on the map, including Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. It’s the conclusion of an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.