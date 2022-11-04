SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to tour a southern California communications company that is expected to benefit from his legislative push to bolster semiconductor manufacturing. The president will be joined by vulnerable Democratic Rep. Mike Levin for the visit to Carlsbad-headquartered Viasat as he looks to highlight the CHIPS and Science Act. That’s one of the Biden administration’s most significant legislative achievements. Later Friday, Biden will head to Chicago to participate in a Democratic Party reception. There are signs that some House Democrats from suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive races in Tuesday’s midterm elections than expected.