WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order directing federal agencies to take a series of steps to promote voting access. The order comes as congressional Democrats press for a sweeping voting and elections bill to counter efforts to restrict voting access. Biden will announce the order during a recorded address on the 56th commemoration of the 1965 incident known as “Bloody Sunday.” Some 600 civil-rights activists were viciously beaten by Alabama state troopers as they tried to march for voting rights in Selma, Alabama.