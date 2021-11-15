WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed his $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law on the White House lawn, with a smattering of Republican lawmakers on hand for what could be one of the last shows of bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The president hopes to use the law to build back his popularity, which has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake off the public health and economic risks from COVID-19. Biden says, “My message to the American people is: America is moving again.” He also is promising people that “your life is going to change for the better.”