MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden is making a rare jump into the 2024 battleground political fray since ending his reelection bid. He’ll campaign on Tuesday in Pennsylvania for a close ally and visit Wisconsin to spotlight a signature legislative achievement. But as Biden makes a quick swing through the key states, two Democratic senators locked in competitive reelection battles are taking markedly different approaches to the outgoing president. Biden was fully embraced by Sen. Bob Casey when he participated in an evening campaign fundraiser in Philadelphia with Pennsylvania’s senior senator. But in Milwaukee, where Biden spotlighted his administration’s efforts to replace the nation’s toxic lead pipes, incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin was conspicuously absent.