WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to split $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and create a trust fund to compensate Sept. 11 victims. The order calls for U.S. financial institutions to facilitate access to $3.5 billion for Afghan relief. The other $3.5 billion would remain in the U.S. and be used to fund ongoing litigation by U.S. victims of terrorism. A Taliban spokesman criticized Biden for not releasing all the funds to Afghanistan. The White House says the order “is designed to provide a path for the funds to reach the people of Afghanistan.”