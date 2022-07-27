WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has emerged from five days of isolation after contracting the coronavirus, telling Americans that “COVID isn’t gone” but saying serious illness can be avoided with vaccines, booster shoots and treatments. President Joe Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning. Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, says the president has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. O’Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures. The 79-year-old Biden tested positive last week and had mild symptoms.