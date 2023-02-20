KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden has left Kyiv, Ukraine, after an unannounced visit to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Monday’s visit was a gesture of solidarity coming days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden delivered remarks and met Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half-billion dollars in U.S. assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues. The Democratic U.S. president says, “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands.” Biden continues: “The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.” While Biden was in Ukraine, U.S. surveillance planes kept watch over Kyiv from Polish airspace.