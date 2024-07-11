WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s ability to run for reelection faces crucial tests Thursday. He will be fielding questions at a highly anticipated press conference that many Democrats will be watching for signs he’s up for another four-year term. And he sent his campaign team to meet privately with skeptical senators on Capitol Hill, even as two more House Democrats called for him to exit the race. The Biden campaign is laying out what it sees as its path to keeping the White House in a new memo, saying that winning the “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan is the “clearest pathway” to victory. It says there’s no indication another Democrat would do better against Republican Donald Trump.