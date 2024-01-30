JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden called Donald Trump a “loser” as he raised money for his reelection campaign on his predecessor’s home turf in Florida. The first fundraiser was held in the wealthy town of Jupiter, less than an hour drive from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. When Air Force One landed at the Palm Beach airport, Trump’s private jet was parked nearby. A second fundraiser will be held in Miami in the evening. Biden is eager to stockpile campaign cash to promote his record, especially after a wave of recent positive economic news. He’s also is increasingly targeting Trump in hopes of turning the election into a referendum on his divisive predecessor and likely Republican opponent.