WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden on Friday introduced a series of key picks for his new government that drew heavily from the Obama administration. He saluted their “deep experience” while insisting he could rely on them for “bold new thinking.” Appearing with Biden at an event in Delaware were his choice for director of the White House Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice, who served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser; and Denis McDonough, Obama’s White House chief of staff, now nominated as veterans affairs secretary. His choice for agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack, served in the same post under Obama. Biden also formally introduced Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as his selection for housing chief and Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative nominee.