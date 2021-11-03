ST. LOUIS (AP) — Another significant golf event is coming to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis County, though it’s still nine years away. Officials said at a news conference on Wednesday that Bellerive will be the site of the 2030 Presidents Cup, a biennial tournament in which golfers from the U.S. compete against a team of golfers from around the world, except for Europe. The U.S. and Europe compete against each other in a separate event, the Ryder Cup. Bellerive hosted the 2018 PGA Championship and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship, among several other golf tournaments.