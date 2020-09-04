St. Louis, MO (KTRS) If you take Bellefontaine Road to westbound 270 at Dunn Road as part of your daily commute, you’ll need to find an alternate route.

In a release, MoDOT says the entrance ramp to 270 will be closed beginning at 9 A.M. on Tuesday September 8th.

The closure is expected to remain in place for 2 1/2 months.

Westbound traffic will need to detour by taking northbound Dunn Road to Benham Road, then taking southbound 367 to westbound 270. The closure is part of an ongoing $278-million-dollar project along the 270 north corridor.

For more information, please visit i270north.org.