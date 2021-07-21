Columbia, Mo. – Redshirt sophomore quarterback Connor Bazelak earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List, it was announced on Tuesday. The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.

One of six sophomores and one of three SEC quarterbacks recognized, Bazelak is 6-3 as a starter for the Tigers. He threw for 200+ yards in eight of 10 appearances in 2020. He was named the 2020 SEC Co-Freshman of the Year in a vote by the league’s coaches and also earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team.