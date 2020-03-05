St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Following the success of their first 2 home games, the St. Louis Battlehawks say they will be opening additional seats.

The team will be on the road for weeks 5 and 6, but will open seats in the upper bowl for week 7 when they face the Los Angeles Wildcats on March 21st.

The announcement comes after the team sold out the lower bowl for their home opener, then nearly sold out the lower bowl for their second home game.

Tickets for week 7 go on sale Friday at 10 A.M.

The Battlehawks are currently in first place in the XFL East.