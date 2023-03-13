The St. Louis Battlehawks opened their home schedule with a 24-11 win Sunday over the

Arlington Renegades before a record-setting crowd of 38,310 fans at The Dome at America’s

Center.

With the largest crowd in the history of professional spring football league games on hand, the

Battlehawks took a lead they would not relinquish when QB A.J. McCarron found WR Darrius

Shepherd for a 27-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds left before halftime. McCarron then

connected with RB Brian Hill for five yards to complete the two-point conversion to put St.

Louis in front, 11-3.

Hill rumbled 15 yards to the end zone with 6:48 left in the third quarter to extend the

Battlehawks’ lead to 17-3. Hill also caught a 20-yard pass two plays earlier. He finished the

game with a season-high 115 all-purpose yards, including a season-high 89 rushing yards that

were the most by a Battlehawks player this season.

The Renegades closed to within six points of the Battlehawks with a touchdown and two-point

conversion on their first drive of the fourth quarter to make it 17-11, but St. Louis responded six

plays later when McCarron and WR Hakeem Butler connected for a 25-yard touchdown.

McCarron then hit TE Jake Sutherland on a 2-yard pass for a one-point conversion and build the

lead to 13 points, 24-11.

St. Louis initially grabbed a lead on its first drive of the game, which covered 45 yards on 10

plays and ended on a 28-yard field goal by K Donny Hageman with 5:37 left in the first quarter.

Hill provided 34 of the yards on that drive with four carries. Arlington then tied the game at

three points apiece with 4:27 left before halftime on a 37-yard field goal by K Taylor Russolino.

The Battlehawks defense provided the offense multiple extra opportunities via turnovers for

the fourth straight game. St. Louis created four turnovers with three interceptions and a

fumble. DB Nate Meadors, LB Tre Watson Sr. and LB Silas Kelly all intercepted Arlington QB Kyle

Sloter, while LB Travis Feeney forced and recovered his second fumble of the season.