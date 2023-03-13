The St. Louis Battlehawks opened their home schedule with a 24-11 win Sunday over the
Arlington Renegades before a record-setting crowd of 38,310 fans at The Dome at America’s
Center.
With the largest crowd in the history of professional spring football league games on hand, the
Battlehawks took a lead they would not relinquish when QB A.J. McCarron found WR Darrius
Shepherd for a 27-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds left before halftime. McCarron then
connected with RB Brian Hill for five yards to complete the two-point conversion to put St.
Louis in front, 11-3.
Hill rumbled 15 yards to the end zone with 6:48 left in the third quarter to extend the
Battlehawks’ lead to 17-3. Hill also caught a 20-yard pass two plays earlier. He finished the
game with a season-high 115 all-purpose yards, including a season-high 89 rushing yards that
were the most by a Battlehawks player this season.
The Renegades closed to within six points of the Battlehawks with a touchdown and two-point
conversion on their first drive of the fourth quarter to make it 17-11, but St. Louis responded six
plays later when McCarron and WR Hakeem Butler connected for a 25-yard touchdown.
McCarron then hit TE Jake Sutherland on a 2-yard pass for a one-point conversion and build the
lead to 13 points, 24-11.
St. Louis initially grabbed a lead on its first drive of the game, which covered 45 yards on 10
plays and ended on a 28-yard field goal by K Donny Hageman with 5:37 left in the first quarter.
Hill provided 34 of the yards on that drive with four carries. Arlington then tied the game at
three points apiece with 4:27 left before halftime on a 37-yard field goal by K Taylor Russolino.
The Battlehawks defense provided the offense multiple extra opportunities via turnovers for
the fourth straight game. St. Louis created four turnovers with three interceptions and a
fumble. DB Nate Meadors, LB Tre Watson Sr. and LB Silas Kelly all intercepted Arlington QB Kyle
Sloter, while LB Travis Feeney forced and recovered his second fumble of the season.
