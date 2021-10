The man charger with the murder of a prominent metro-east attorney plead guilty this morning. 30 year old Timothy Banowetz was charged with the shooting death of Randy Gori, who was found dead in his Edwardsville home in January 2020. Banowetz forced Gori and 2 children to the ground at knifepoint and tied their hands. Prosecutors credit Gori’s actions with saving the lives of the children