Next week several libraries in the St.Louis region will be hosting events concerning controversial books. October 1st thru 7th is National Banned Book Week, and a just released report by a NY non-profit says the battle to restrict and remove certain books from public schools and libraries has spiked…33% in MO, making the state #3 nationally, behind FL and TX, in banning books. In St.Louis, Webster University’s Emerson Library will celebrate Banned Book Week by displaying a large collection of books banned across the country, and are encouraging faculty and staff to check them out and read them. The display at the library will be up from 8am until 10 PM on Monday. Steve Potter, KTRS News.