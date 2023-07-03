BALTIMORE (AP) — Police are searching for suspects who opened fire during a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore that killed two people, wounded 28 others and prompted one resident to jump into action when a wounded teenage girl showed up on her doorstep. Authorities said many of the shooting victims were under 18. Charlene Bowie jumped into action after she found a wounded teenage girl on her doorstep. Bowie said she ran inside to get a rag and applied a makeshift tourniquet to the girl’s leg. The circumstances leading up to the shooting early Sunday remained under investigation Monday. Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley says it wasn’t clear if the shooting was targeted or random.